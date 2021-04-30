Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Up to $28.73

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $30.21. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 137 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOR. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.76.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

