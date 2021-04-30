Vornado Realty Trust Declares Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 159.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

