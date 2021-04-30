VoteCoin Trading Up 14.5% This Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $75,870.57 and approximately $318.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00423483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00167657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.02 or 0.00206938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

