Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 36.7% in April

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IHD opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

