Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 102.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

