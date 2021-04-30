Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE IRR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRR. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

