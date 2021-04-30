VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $856.17

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.17 ($11.19) and traded as high as GBX 892 ($11.65). VP shares last traded at GBX 892 ($11.65), with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 856.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 748.67. The company has a market capitalization of £358.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50.

Get VP alerts:

In other news, insider Neil A. Stothard sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £960,000 ($1,254,246.15). Also, insider Allison Bainbridge sold 64,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £517,376 ($675,955.06).

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.