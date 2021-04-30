W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 3.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

WPC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

