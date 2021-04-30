W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Earnings Results

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey updated its FY21 guidance to $4.87-4.97 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.870-4.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 1,134,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

