W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.87-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.870-4.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

