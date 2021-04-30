W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for 5.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,714. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

