W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 19.000-20.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.85. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $263.27 and a one year high of $430.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

