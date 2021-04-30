W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.37 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 19.000-20.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $379.50.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $429.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.85. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.27 and a twelve month high of $430.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

