Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €123.00 ($144.71) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €127.45 ($149.95).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €121.59 and a 200 day moving average of €110.80. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12 month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

