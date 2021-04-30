Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.18 ($147.27).

ETR:WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.79. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a one year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

