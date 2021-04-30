Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $131.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.31 billion and the lowest is $128.95 billion. Walmart posted sales of $134.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $544.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.65 billion to $556.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $558.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $572.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

