Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

