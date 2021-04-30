Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 41.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Wanchain has a market cap of $318.98 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.00316755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

