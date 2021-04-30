WandX (WAND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $599.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. WandX has a market capitalization of $238,596.23 and approximately $599.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WandX has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One WandX coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

