Warburg Research Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.29 ($83.87).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FIE stock opened at €64.05 ($75.35) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.24.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.