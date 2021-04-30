Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $80,122.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $600.81 or 0.01038779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

