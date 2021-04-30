Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $861.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.