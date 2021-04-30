Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

WRE stock remained flat at $$22.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,356. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

