Waste Connections, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Waste Connections stock traded up C$1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$146.71. 47,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,113. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$117.25 and a 1 year high of C$148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$38.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.05.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$113.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

