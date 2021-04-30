Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

WCN stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 151.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

