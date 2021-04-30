Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Waste Connections traded as high as $119.24 and last traded at $119.19, with a volume of 10677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

