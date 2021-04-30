Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE:WCN traded up C$0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$146.22. 177,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,774. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$117.25 and a 12 month high of C$148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. The firm has a market cap of C$38.38 billion and a PE ratio of 150.78.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

