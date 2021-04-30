Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of TSE:WCN traded up C$0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$146.22. 177,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,774. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$117.25 and a 12 month high of C$148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. The firm has a market cap of C$38.38 billion and a PE ratio of 150.78.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
