Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Waters worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Waters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

WAT opened at $302.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.31 and its 200-day moving average is $259.17. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.