Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Up to $290.44

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $290.44, but opened at $297.66. Watsco shares last traded at $296.12, with a volume of 74 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average is $243.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Watsco by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.