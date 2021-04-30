Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce sales of $384.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.28 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $382.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

NYSE WTS opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

