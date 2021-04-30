wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Hits $78,017.81

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $78,017.81 and $136.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

