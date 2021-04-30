Wealthlocks Achieves Market Cap of $3.72 Million (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Wealthlocks coin can now be bought for about $59.10 or 0.00107906 BTC on popular exchanges. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $42,216.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wealthlocks

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

