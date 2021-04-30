WebDollar (WEBD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90,266.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 76.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $90,266.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096830 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,146,499,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,198,551,371 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.