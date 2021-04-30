Wedbush Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $19.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,127.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $25.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $91.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $24.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $105.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.87 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,902.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.