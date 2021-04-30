Wedbush Comments on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.