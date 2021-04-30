Wedbush Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

PulteGroup stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

