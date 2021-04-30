Wedbush Increases Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target to $15.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

TACO opened at $11.99 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $440.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

