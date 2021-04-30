Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Truist boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $137.52 on Friday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $113.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

