Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 10,032 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 520,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

