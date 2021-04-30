Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 24,286 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 683,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

