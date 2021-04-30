Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 31,157 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. 369,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

