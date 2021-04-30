Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,512 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.