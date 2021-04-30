Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,705 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.99. 93,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

