Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 6,178 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.