Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 80,917 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 653,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

