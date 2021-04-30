Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

ISRG stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $861.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,192. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $769.81 and a 200 day moving average of $761.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

