Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 674.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. 5,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

