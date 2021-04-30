Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.43. 401,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

