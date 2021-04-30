Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

