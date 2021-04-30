Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

